PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — With Spring around the corner, brining more flowers and greenery, allergy season is also around the corner.

When the air changes, we breath in new air that our body isn’t used to, which can trigger coughing, sneezing, runny noses and migraines.

Hudson Drug Store in Paxton said they have already helped several patients who are already experiencing allergy season.

“We’re starting to see some coughs and some congestion and things like that,” said pharmacist Andy Hudson. “So it’s just the beginning of the season when we get the blooms and everything out that start to cause people to have allergies.”

Hudson said now that people are going maskless, they might experience allergy symptoms if they were used to wearing a mask outdoors. But that isn’t the main reason to explain the symptoms.