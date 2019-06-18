Drug sentence is 18-years

by: Betty Simpson

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 18-years in prison for drugs.

A jury convicted 34-year old Dustin Cooper of the class X felony of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and the class 1 felony of possession of a controlled substance.

Under truth in sentencing laws, Cooper must serve three years of supervised release.

Evidence showed agents with the Illinois Department of Corrections conducted a compliance check at Cooper’s home in the 200-block of Oakwood Avenue, July 29, 2016.

Officials seized about 20-grams of cocaine, a digital scale and small baggies.

