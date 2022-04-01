SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were recently arrested in an investigation of a “drug den.”

On Wednesday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant on the home of 48-year-old Mark A. Estes on North 19th Street in Springfield.

Detectives said they had received information that this house is what is commonly referred to as a “flop house” or “drug den”. During an investigation, detectives learned that three controlled buys of methamphetamine were made from Estes. In addition, while investigating Estes, the detectives learned that two traffic stops were conducted and in those stops, suspected heroin was found in one of the vehicles and suspected crack cocaine in the other. As a result, a search warrant was obtained for the residence.

According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, Estes is facing preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine – 0 to 15 gram and one count of possession/delivery of methamphetamine – 0 to 15 grams. Estes is currently on probation for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance as well as a registered sex offender.

Seized from the residence were 8.3 grams methamphetamine, .3 grams heroin, Suboxone Strip, two cell phones and digital scales, detectives stated.

Besides Estes, there were 16 other individuals found in the house.

Those arrested were 27-year-old James M. Gilliam, 42-year-old Cristina E. Zelaya and 31-year-old Justin K. Dunlevy. The remaining occupants were identified and released with no charges.