Drug deal turned high speed chase nets prison time for one of two suspects

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mattoon man could get out of prison in around 5.5 years after admitting to actions in a drug deal turned high speed chase where prosecutors say a co-defendant held a gun to the man’s head.

In Vermilion County court Thursday, 24 year-old Brett Magana admitted to possessing methamphetamine. Judge Derek Girton sentenced the man to 12 years in prison. But Magana can get day-for-day credit for good behavior. The man also has credit for 153 days served in jail, meaning he could be out of prison as soon as around 5.5 years. The judge also recommended Magana get substance abuse treatment while in prison. It’s up to the state department of corrections if that happens.

After Magana gets out of lockup, he will be on mandatory supervised release – formerly known as parole – for one year. That means court officials will monitor his activities to make sure he doesn’t break the law again.

In his plea, Magana also agreed to cooperate in prosecutors’ case against his co-defendant, Caleb Hackler, also of Mattoon. Hackler remains in the Vermilion County jail on drug and weapons charges related to the same incident.

Magana also has a pending burglary case in Coles County. If he gets prison in that case, the sentence would be consecutive to the prison term in the Vermilion County case.

Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said on August 13, 2021, sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle fled at 100 miles per hour times and ultimately crashed. Lacy said the driver, Magana, and the passenger, Hackler, fled on foot but were later arrested. Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found loaded guns and meth.

Lacy said Magana later confessed to investigators that he and Hackler were on a drug deal. Magana said when deputies first tried to stop the vehicle, Hackler put a gun to his head and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t keep driving. Magana reported Hackler was wearing a bullet-proof vest, which officers later found.

“Though this defendant did cooperate with law enforcement during the investigation, and has agreed to provide truthful testimony against his co-defendant, when it comes to drug dealers, this office will insist on severe punishment.” Lacy said in a statement.