URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Drug Court will hold its 41st graduation Wednesday.

It is the finish line of a long road for many people. A few months ago, a judge said the average graduate started drinking or using marijuana around the age of 16 before moving to other drugs like heroin or cocaine.

The drug court’s first graduation happened 19 years ago. Since then, almost 300 people have graduated.