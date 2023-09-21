DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Seven months after the abrupt closure of Akorn Pharmaceuticals in Decatur, a new drug-manufacturing company is moving into the building Akorn once occupied.

Rising Pharmaceuticals, based in New Jersey, announced its move in the community earlier this week. Company officials said they plan to use the former Akorn building to make and package sterile products.

Back in February, Akorn announced that it was filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and laying off its hundreds of workers. It sparked outrage from local politicians and prompted a state investigation.

U.S. Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (D-IL 13) was among those who condemned the closure in February. On Tuesday, she released the following statement reacting to the latest news:

Six months ago, Akorn Pharmaceuticals left working families high and dry with a surprise closure of their Decatur facility. Today, I’m excited to celebrate the news that Rising Pharmaceuticals will be reopening this manufacturing facility and restoring good-paying jobs right here in our community. I look forward to meeting with Rising Pharmaceuticals’ leadership to learn more about their plans to drive economic opportunity and enhance our nation’s health care supply chain. U.S. Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski

Rising Pharmaceuticals said the move into Decatur is expected to improve the company’s portfolio and boost the country’s supply chain.

“We look forward to creating a model of sustainable development through our partnership with the Decatur community, balancing efficient U.S. manufacturing growth while competing in the global pharmaceutical supply chain,” said Steven Coventry, the company’s Vice President of Operations and General Manager. “Our facility is reemerging from a prior closure and has been a staple of the Decatur community since 1952. We anticipate that the new site will help create jobs, economic growth, and enhance healthcare accessibility.”

Company officials did not outline a timeline for when the facility will open.