Drug charges after traffic stop

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop. 20-year old Paige Kearney, of Windsor, and 28-year old Michael Howlett, Jr., of Charleston are accused of felony possession of methamphetamine.

The arrest happened about 11:30 am, Monday, near Division and Jackson. A K-9 alert led to officers searching the vehicle and suspects. Officials say Kearney had 1.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine in her possession, while Howlett had almost 25 grams of suspected cannabis and .6 grams suspected methamphetamine.