Drug charge after traffic stop

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mattoon woman faces a drug charge after a traffic stop. Authorities say 24-year old Cidney Trueblood was taken into custody on pending charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Officials say the vehicle Trueblood was in was pulled over for a minor traffic violation. During the stop, a K-9 was brought in and alerted to drugs in the vehicle. The discovery of less than 5 grams of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia found in Trueblood’s purse led to her arrest.