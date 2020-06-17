Drug charge after traffic stop

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mattoon woman faces a drug charge after a traffic stop. Authorities say 24-year old Cidney Trueblood was taken into custody on pending charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Officials say the vehicle Trueblood was in was pulled over for a minor traffic violation. During the stop, a K-9 was brought in and alerted to drugs in the vehicle. The discovery of less than 5 grams of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia found in Trueblood’s purse led to her arrest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.