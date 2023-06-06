SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A major drug bust in Springfield last week resulted in more than $129,000 worth of cocaine being taken off the streets, police officials announced.

Officials reported that on Friday, June 2, the Springfield Police Department Proactive Crime Unit and assisting agencies served two narcotic-related search warrants within the Springfield area. The warrants, they said, were the result of an investigation into 41-year-old Mario D. Oliea, who is currently on federal probation for drug-related offenses.

Official said that one of the warrants was served in the 100 block of S. Douglas Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw Oliea leaving a home; he attempted to flee the officers, but was arrested. A search of his car turned up a small amount of cocaine where he had been seated.

When officers search the home Oliea was leaving, officials said they found the bulk of the drugs: more than eight pounds of cocaine, almost three-quarters of a pound of marijuana, digital scales and cocaine packaging.

A second search in the 4000 block of Pickfair Road, officials said, turned up an undetermined amount of money.

Oliea was arrested on charges of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance, delivering under 500 grams of marijuana and aggravated fleeing and eluding. He is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Anyone who has information about this crime and the drug bust is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.