MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department announced on Wednesday that over 12 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered last week during a drug bust. The person suspected of possessing those drugs was arrested as well.

Martin R Frantz, 66, was arrested in the 1400 block of South 2nd Street on April 14. Officers from the Matton Police Department and members of the Coles County Crisis Response team assisted the East Central Illinois Drug Task Force in making the arrest.

A search of a home on that block uncovered the drugs, which had a street value of $562,670, and a loaded .22 caliber rifle. As a previously-convicted felon, Frantz was not allowed to possess a gun.

Frantz was charged with Delivery of Methamphetamine (900+ grams) and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. He was booked into the Coles County Jail on a $100,000 bond.