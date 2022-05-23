DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A search of a home in Decatur led to the arrest of a woman and the recovery of more than a kilogram of methamphetamine pills. The drugs have a street value of more than $100,000.

Members of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Decatur Police Department executed a search warrant near the intersection of North Woodford Street and East Garfield Avenue last Friday. Deputies said the search was the result of a lengthy investigation into illegal drug sales.

31-year-old Faith Bishop was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of more than 900 grams of meth. She was booked into the Macon County Jail and later posted bond.

The investigation into the matter and potential asset seizures are ongoing.