Another week, another tough go of things across the area as far as rainfall is concerned. For some, it’s been over a month since there has been any significant rainfall, and the result, to nobody’s surprise, was a Thursday update to the drought monitor that revealed worsening conditions not just across Central Illinois, but across the entire state.

Over 80% of Illinois is included in at least a Moderate form of drought, with 100% of the state feeing at least abnormally dry. On top of that, almost one-third of the state finds itself in the next tier of drought- Severe.

You might remember that last summer, we had a handful of places in a severe drought, and although things were tough in that select area, the majority of Central Illinois managed to escape any form of drought by the end of the Summer. The difference between last year’s drought situation and this year’s is the fact that this year’s drought is much more widespread, with only an unprecedented abundance of rainfall on back-to-back weekends south of Springfield back in mid-May preventing the entire area from being in a Moderate drought. Although effects may already be seen in fields, lawns, and streams alike, if we continue to miss out on rain chances, crops will start to lose their color and curl up, streams will continue to lower, water shortages could occur, and bans on all types of burning including fireworks may occur. A downgrade to Extreme Drought is not completely out of the picture if things continue to trend dry.

To put into perspective just how little rain has fallen across the area, let’s take Champaign-Urbana for example. The typical June rainfall total over the last 30 years has been about 4.58″. From May 1st to June 22nd so far, Champaign is 5.17″ below average, meaning that we are missing over a month’s worth of rainfall over that period. Even with the abundance of rain in mid-May over the Sangamon County area, Springfield still finds itself about 4″ below normal over the May 1st to June 22nd period.

For many major towns and cities not just in Central Illinois, but across the entire state, this is a top 10 driest period since reliable recordkeeping began .

Even with rain chances on the way this weekend, we are still facing a tall task, as a large rain deficit needs to be made up in a short period of time in order for a lot of vegetation to be salvaged. Below are just a couple of examples of what plant life is looking like across the area.

Thankfully, the overall pattern of dry weather that we have seen up to this point is starting to change, and more opportunities for rain could arrive at some point. As of right now, July is looking a little more promising for rainfall, at least at the beginning.

Time will tell the final story of this dry Spring and Summer, but right now unfortunately, things are getting worse before they are getting better, and the clock is ticking on when it could be too late to recover the damage that this dry weather has caused.