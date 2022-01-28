Driving in Chicago? More license plate readers will be watching

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly 100 license plate readers are now installed on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago in a joint effort by the state and the city.

State police said they got $12.5 million dollars in grant money for the project. Ninety-nine devices have been installed, and another 200 will come throughout this year. State police said the readers will not be used for petty offenses like speeding.

License plate readers have been a hot topic locally and statewide as police in various communities add them to their crime-fighting toolbelt. Critics are concerned police will use the information from the readers for personal gain or to violate residents’ privacy. Locally, Champaign and other communities have installed the readers. Urbana’s city council said no to them.