CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, some drivers will have to find a new way to get where they’re going. Windsor Road will be closed about 5.4 miles east of Illinois Route 130 (just east of County Road 2125E) for bridge repair. Work is expected to last until November 1.

There will not be any marked detours for drivers and the road will be impassable. Authorities ask drivers to use caution in construction zones and add extra time to reach your destination.