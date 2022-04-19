EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said that two drivers were ticketed Tuesday morning after their vehicles collided on U.S. Route 40.

The crash happened at the intersection with Illinois Route 128. Troopers said their investigation indicated that a sedan failed to yield at the intersection and pulled in front of a pickup truck. The pickup truck hit the sedan, which overturned.

The sedan’s driver and passenger, 63-year-old Laura Filter and 61-year-old Michael Filter, respectively, both of Springfield, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, 48-year-old Tracy Evans of Vandalia, refused medical attention.

Laura Filter and Tracy Evans were ticketed for driving uninsured vehicles. Filter was further ticketed for failing to yield at the intersection.