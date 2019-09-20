Drivers detoured while road work continues

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers will have to find alternate routes as road work continues around town.





Friday, Church Street, between McKinley Avenue and James Street, will be closed weekdays as crews continue phase three of West Washington Street Drainage Improvements. The work will last through the end of November.

Monday, work on Sixth, between Healey and Green streets, will be reduced and shifted to accommodate crews installing a new sanitary sewer main extension. That work is scheduled to last until the end of October.