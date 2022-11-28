HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hoopeston Fire Department said some equipment was damaged by drivers while they were responding to a fire on Sunday morning.

The fire occurred at the 1000 block of W. Main St. Crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire department said that while they were extinguishing the fire, drivers ran over a fire hose and hazard cones, causing damage to both. They said the damage was easily preventable and they are thankful no one was hurt.

They shared on Facebook that the vehicles and owners have been identified and the drivers were ticketed.

In recent months, Illinois State Police have been encouraging safe driving around emergency vehicles after an officer was hit in Effingham. Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a proclamation making Oct. 15 “Slow Down, Move Over Day” to raise awareness about safe driving, specifically around emergency vehicles and construction areas.

Urbana Police have also been encouraging drivers to be more cautious after an Urbana man ran into a construction site and hit a worker four weeks ago. He was later issued two citations in connection with the incident.