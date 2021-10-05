Driver training courses available to help with driver shortages

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Regional Office of Education has scheduled school bus driver training courses to help area school districts dealing with driver shortages.

According to ROE Superintendent Kyle Thompson, there is a statewide bus driver shortage that is affecting many schools. He believes that the role to help train and ensure school bus drivers are ready for the road has always been important, but it is even more important this year because of the challenging times that schools are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We encourage anyone thinking about a job where they can make a difference in kids’ lives to attend our training session,” Thompson said. “Our schools need safe, qualified drivers, and we need them now.”

All new school bus drivers must complete an eight-hour training before applying for their school bus driver permit. Training courses will be held at the ROE facility at 730 Seventh Street from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on October 13 and 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 20, December 11, and January 15. Training courses cost $10 to attend. Anyone interested should contact Katie O’Dell at 217-348-0151.