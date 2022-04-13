COLFAX TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies ticketed a driver for his role in a crash that happened Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Roads 1000 N and 200 E. Deputies said that 34-year-old Jacob Walton of Sullivan hydroplaned through the intersection, unable to stop at the stop sign. The trailer attached to Walton’s truck was hit by a van driven by 34-year-old Justin Crowley of Monticello. Crowley was taken to Carle Hospital with injuries, but is expected to be ok.

Walton was ticketed for driving too fast for the road and weather conditions present.