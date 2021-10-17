Driver ticketed in Route 37 crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – A driver was ticketed by the Illinois State Police for causing a crash Saturday afternoon on Illinois Route 37 south of Watson.

The crash happened at approximately 5 p.m. at the T-intersection of Route 37 and the ramp to and from Interstate 57. State police said their preliminary investigation indicated that an SUV driven by 18-year-old Samuel Brockett of Mason, Ill. turned into the intersection and into the path of a pickup truck.

Brockett was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, 31-year-old Anthony Kruger of Newport, Tenn., refused medical attention at the scene.

Brockett was ticketed for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash.