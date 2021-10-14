Driver ticketed in Route 33 crash

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – A Springfield woman was ticketed by the Illinois State Police for causing a crash Thursday morning on Route 33 east of Wheeler.

State police said their preliminary investigation indicated that 61-year-old Lori Kliment was traveling eastbound on Route 33 when, for unknown reasons, her Nissan cargo van crossed over the center of the roadway and entered the westbound lane. Kliment’s van hit a Toyota Prius being driven by 35-year-old Anthony Burke.

Burke, Kliment and her passenger, 67-year-old Patrick Kistner, were transported to area hospitals with injuries.

Kliment was ticketed for Improper Lane Usage.