Driver ticketed in I-70 crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A truck driver from New York was ticketed for causing a crash on Interstate 70 with a pickup truck, the driver of which also being from New York.

The Illinois State Police said a semi-truck driven by 35-year old Sahim Keles of Ballston Spa, N.Y. failed to slow down in hazardous road conditions as it was driving eastbound seven miles east of Effingham. Keles lost control of the truck, which swerved off the road, through the median and into the westbound lanes. The semi hit a pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck, 26-year-old Shakhrukh Mukhamedyarov of Brooklyn, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Keles was ticketed for driving too fast for the then-current weather conditions.