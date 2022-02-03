Driver ticketed in I-57 crash

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A pickup truck driver was ticketed for his role in a crash that happened on Interstate 57 Thursday morning.

State Troopers said Diego Valdez of Pharr, Texas went onto the highway shoulder to bypass traffic that was backed up due to a prior crash. Valdez’ truck rear-ended the trailer of a semi-truck that was stopped on the shoulder after being involved in the previous crash. Valdez’ truck was wedged under the trailer and Valdez himself had to be extricated from his truck.

Valdez and the driver of the semi-truck, Coty Tolliver of Grayson, Ky., were taken to an area hospital, the latter with non-life-threatening injuries.

Valdez was ticketed for failing to slow down to avoid an accident.