FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash between a handicapped accessible van and a semi. It happened at the intersection of Route 24 and 1500 East.

Police said the driver of the van pulled out in front of the semi. A third car was sideswiped, and a fourth was damaged by flying debris. The drivers of those cars and the semi are okay.

The van’s driver was ticketed for failure to yield. Police are investigating the crash.