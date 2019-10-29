Driver that failed to stop causes accident

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a crash that happened on Cardinal Road and Rising Road.

It happened Tuesday afternoon.

One vehicle was traveling west bound and failed to stop at stop sign.

That same car hit another vehicle that was traveling south bound.

The vehicle going west bound had two passengers in the car. Only the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle going south bound had 3 other people in the car. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This crash is still under investigation.