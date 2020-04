CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters said one person was taken to the hospital after they ran a U-Haul into an apartment building.

They said it happened near South Randolph Street and Daugherty Court. The driver ran the truck in the building, causing damage to one unit. They were taken to the hospital. No word on their condition or what led up to the crash.

Firefighters said the family that lived in that unit were evacuated because they did not have a safe entryway.