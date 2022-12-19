DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Chief of Police Christopher S. Yates said a driver was involved in a deadly crash after speeding through the streets of Danville in a stolen car on Monday.

Danville Police report that an officer was traveling eastbound on Main St. when he observed a black colored Mercedes sedan at approximately 12:25 a.m. The car was driving erratically at a high rate of speed westbound in the area of Main St. and Fairweight St. The officer turned his vehicle around in an effort to conduct a traffic stop on the driver of the Mercedes.

As the officer was conducting a U-turn, the Mercedes quickly turned northbound onto N. Griffin St. and crashed the vehicle into the front porch of a residence on the 300 block of N. Griffin St.

The officer pulled up behind the Mercedes and exited his squad car. Before the officer was able to make contact with the driver, the driver reversed away from the residence and drove through the front yard and back onto Griffin St., then turned westbound onto Seminary St.

As the officer got in his squad car, they attempted to catch back up to the Mercedes as it traveled at a high rate of speed on Seminary St. toward Bowman Ave. The officer was several blocks behind the Mercedes when he observed the driver fail to stop at the red light at Seminary St. and Bowman Ave. The driver continued through the intersection.

The officer then observed the Mercedes appear to go airborne on the 800 block of Seminary St., and proceeded through the intersection at Seminary St. and Bowman Ave. They then observed that the Mercedes left the roadway, and struck a tree.

Along with several other Danville Police officers, the officer attempted to make contact with the driver to provide aid. The driver was unresponsive. Officers were unable to extract him from the vehicle.

The Danville Fire Department and Emergency Medical personnel arrived on the scene to extract the driver who was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is identified as a 24-year-old Danville man, he was the sole occupant of the car. Identification of the driver is pending notification by the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office.

During the follow-up investigation, Danville Police learned the Mercedes sedan had been reported stolen from Tilton.

Further investigation including an autopsy and toxicology report is currently pending.

No other vehicles were involved in this traffic crash and no other injuries were reported for this incident.