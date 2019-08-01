Driver sought in felony hit-and-run

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are asking for leads in a felony hit-and-run. It happened between 11 – 11:10 pm, at Chatham Community Park, during the Chatham Sweet Corn Festival, Saturday, July 20.

A woman was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot. The driver fled from the scene without providing aid or information. The victim is still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this or any crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Text: Tip672 + info to CRIMES (274637)