Driver sought in felony hit-and-run

News

by: , Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

Posted: / Updated:
hit and run_2484044176540583486

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are asking for leads in a felony hit-and-run. It happened between 11 – 11:10 pm, at Chatham Community Park, during the Chatham Sweet Corn Festival, Saturday, July 20.

A woman was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot. The driver fled from the scene without providing aid or information. The victim is still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this or any crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties
(217) 788 – 8427
Text: Tip672 + info to CRIMES (274637)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.