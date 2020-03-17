Driver Services facilities closed through end of month

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Starting March 17, Driver Services facilities across the state will be closed until March 31 due to COVID-19.

Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards, vehicle registration and other transactions and documents have been extended by 30 days.

People can still do some transactions online at the Secretary of State’s website, such as getting a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, renewing vehicle registration, getting a driver record abstract, use the Safe Driver Renewal program and file Business Service documents. For anyone with issues involving administrative hearings, you can call either 312-793-3722 or 217-782-7065.