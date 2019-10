FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A driver, 72, of Texas, is dead after a crash on I-57 this morning after hitting a guardrail.

According to police, the accident happened around 8:49 a.m., Wednesday.

The driver was traveling in a Mazda going northbound on I-57 at mile post 258.5.

The vehicle went off the roadway and hit the rail.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.