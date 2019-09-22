Driver in hospital after crash

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a personal injury traffic crash that happened Saturday night.

Below is the full press release from the Illinois State Police:

“Units 1 and 2 were traveling southbound on IL St. Rt. 1 approx. 150 ft. south of CR 1050 N, in the left lane. Unit 1 was traveling at a high rate of speed. Unit 1 attempted to pass Unit 2, but struck Unit 2’s rear, passenger side bumper.

Unit 1 driver was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained life threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 2 had no apparent injuries.

The driver of Unit 1 was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Following too Closely, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident, and Operating a Vehicle with No Insurance.

Unit 1 drivers was transported to an area hospital.”

