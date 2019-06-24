Driver in deadly accident turns self in

News

by: Betty Simpson, Bloomington Police Department

Posted: / Updated:

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run accident turned himself into authorities Sunday.

27-year old Jose Rodriguez faces charges of failure to report an accident (death) a class 2 felony, disregarding a traffic control device and no driver’s license (never issued). Rodriguez is due in court Monday.

39-year old Corey Cotrell, of Normal, died due to injuries sustained when his motorcycle collided with a van. The accident happened about 3:40 pm, Saturday, at the intersection of Main and Macarthur.

