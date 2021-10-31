Driver identified in deadly semi-truck crash

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a semi-truck driver who died in a crash Saturday on Interstate 74 near Mahomet.

38-year-old Ivaylo G, Dimitrov of Highwood, Ill. was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 2 p.m. The Illinois State Police say Dimitrov’s truck collided with another semi-truck that was attempting to merge onto the road after being stopped on the shoulder.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 1. Dimitrov’s death and the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the coroner’s office.