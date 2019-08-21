Driver facing charges after driving into dentist’s office

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The driver of a car who drove into Hessel Park Family Dentistry on Monday is facing several charges, including driving under the influence of drugs., leaving the scene of an accident, improper lane usage and driving on a revoked license.

Police say 38-year-old Adam Baldwin ran off the road and into the parking lot of CSL Plasma on Kirby Avenue. They say he hit a car, drove through a fence, and hit the dentist’s office. A patient restrained him until police arrived when they say he tried to run away.