CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police responded to a rollover car crash Wednesday morning.

It happened before 9 a.m. on Market Street, just north of Anthony Drive.

Officers say the driver was going north when he fell asleep at the wheel and hit the curb and fire hydrant. His subcompact car then flipped over.

Police say he declined medical treatment at the scene.

Officered cited the driver for improper lane usage. No other cars were involved in the crash.