VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — New details have emerged regarding a deadly crash in Indianola that happened earlier this month.

Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy confirmed that 45-year-old Anthony S. Austin has been charged with aggravated DUI and death of two or more people.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden and Vermillion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn said the crash happened at the intersection of Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola just after midnight on Oct. 2. A Chevrolet Silverado towing an enclosed car trailer was traveling northbound on the Catlin-Indianola Road when Austin, driving a GMC Sierra southbound on Catlin-Indianola Road, came into the northbound lane and struck the Silverado head-on.

The three people in the Silverado all died and were a family of three from Oxford, Indiana: Lee J. Hall, 52, Felisha J. Hall, 46, and their 18-year-old daughter Madison G. Hall.