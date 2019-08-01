Driver charged with DUI in death

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA)– People in Central Illinois are remembering someone who encouraged literacy while teaching children to be comfortable in their own skin. GiGi Mayonae was a part of Drag Queen Story Hours in places like Danville and Champaign. It’s an event where Drag Queens read stories and do crafts.

She was hit head on in a car crash in Chicago last week. The driver is facing DUI charges. Friends thought she was going to be okay, but she died days later. Friends say her story hours reminded children they are perfect just the way they are.

There will be benefit drag shows. August 4th from 5-midnight at 51 Main and August 10th from 5-midnight at the IMC building. All money goes to the family to help with funeral expenses.