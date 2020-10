CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The driver arrested for hitting a bicyclist in Mahomet was in court again Monday.

Robert O’Malley is charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death. Investigators said O’Malley hit Dr. Bill Schuh while he was riding his bicycle. Schuh died from his injuries.

O’Malley was in court Friday and passed out before the hearing was over.

Monday’s hearing dealt with bond. O’Malley’s attorney wanted it reduced. It was $500,000.