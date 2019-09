ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Residents no longer need to visit Driver Services facilities to purchase their driving records due to a new program launched by Secretary of State Jesse White. Motorists may now purchase a copy of their driving record online.

The program allows customers to immediately print their driving record at the end of the transaction. The program is accessible 24/7. The purpose of a driving record is to document whether a person has a valid driver’s license, and to track a motorist’s history of traffic violations as well as any sanctions imposed by the Secretary of State.