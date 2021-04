AURORA (WCIA) — Dinosaurs will roam the land of Aurora next month!

From the T-Rex to the Spinosaurus, officials said 40 creatures make up the Drive-Thru Dino Safari. They will stomp into the Fox Valley Mall on May 7 and stick around through May 23. Not only will you learn about the dinosaurs, but also things like plate tectonics and volcanic activity and how they affected where the prehistoric giants lived.

Photo courtesy of Dino Safari Facebook page

