Drive-through fair helps people find jobs

(WATSEKA, Ill.) — Thousands have felt the hard hit of unemployment over the past few months. The pandemic has pushed people out of their jobs, leaving them furloughed or laid off.

But the East Central Illinois WorkNet wants people to know that there are still open opportunities out there.

“People can see what jobs are out there because they’re still hiring,” said career planner Teri Tincher with the WorkNet.

The organization held a job fair in Watseka on Tuesday.

And the best part about it? It was done drive-through style. People rolled their wheels past each booth and rolled down their windows for assistance.

“We can help them with training to make themselves more marketable. We also work with businesses for on-the-job training,” said Tincher.

‘Where can I find help?”

Myrna Morales says as a migrant worker, finding the answers to that question wasn’t always easy for her. She ran a booth for Express Employment to help people in tough situations like that.

“Knowing my resources…where I’m going to…it’s very important not only for me, but for my family and my community,” said Morales.

The drive-through style made it safe and easy for people to find out about jobs in healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics (just to name a few).

People with WorkNet say these fairs are crucial, especially for those who don’t have internet access to find info online.

“We want to put the people in touch with the jobs,” said Tincher. “We’re getting everybody in one spot.”