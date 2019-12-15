‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign underway for police department

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — With holiday festivities rapidly approaching, the police department announced that it will participate in a national enforcement campaign to crack down on impaired and unbuckled drivers from December 16 through January 2.

“While parties are an enjoyable part of the holiday season, we urge our community members to keep the merriment off the road,” said Commander Terry McCord. “If your celebration will involve alcohol, please plan ahead for a sober ride home and remember to buckle up – it’s the best defense against an impaired driver.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver last December.

Throughout the 2018 Christmas and New Year’s holidays alone, there were 285 drunk-driving-related fatalities which was more than any other time that year.

Danville Police are also reminding people to drive merry, bright, and sober this year.

Keep these tips in mind to help ensure a safe and joyful holiday season: