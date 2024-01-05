ILLINOIS (WCIA) — This weekend will bring a chance of snow in Central Illinois, which could also come with slick roadways. The Illinois Department of Transportation is urging motorists to drive safely.

WCIA 3 Meteorologist Kevin Lighty expects the year’s first round of snow to hit the area Friday night. While Lighty said the warmer Saturday morning temperatures should melt that snow away, he also mentioned possible impacts on roadways overnight. Fellow WCIA 3 Meteorologist Seth Bohnhoff forecasts a possibility of one to two inches of snow between I-55 and I-57.

IDOT officials ask drivers to be vigilant, slow down and watch for IDOT trucks and snow plows through the winter weather.

“While IDOT is ready for whatever winter has in store, preparation and planning always are your best protection in keeping you and your family safe during snow-and-ice season,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “Winter weather can impact travel at any time, with severe events requiring several days before roads return to being completely clear of snow and ice.”

Osman said to check GettingAroundIllinois.com for state updates on traffic and road conditions.