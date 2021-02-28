Drive-in theater prepares for spring re-opening

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Harvest Moon Drive-In Theater became a spot for families in 2020 to go to enjoy a safe activity during the pandemic.

And just 4 short months ago, they closed their doors for the winter season.

“People miss it when the place is closed during the winter,” shares Sue Rhodes. “And especially this year, since there was really nothing much else to do.”

They extended their 2020 season to offer holiday movies and will now re-open earlier on March 26th. The theater will follow a similar safety procedure from last year.

“There’ll be one car between the two parking poles,” says Rhodes. “If you leave your vehicle, we ask that you wear a face-covering. Bathrooms are limited to how many people can be in there at one time,” says Rhodes.

Although Harvest moon doesn’t know yet which movies will be shown, you can look forward to newly released ones and concerts – both virtual and in-person.

“We won’t have as much as what we normally have during non-covid years, but it should still be a good time for everybody,” says Rhodes.

“The community support has actually been exceptional.”

Beth Sheehan has gone to the theater many times. She remembers taking her son years ago for his first time.

“We saw gremlins,” says Sheehan. “So you know, it was like an old movie, but new to my son and fun. Nostalgia for me.”

Sheehan says she really appreciates that Harvest Moon is still here.

“It’s really all about the experience,” says Sheehan. “It’s almost not even about what you’re seeing, although good movies are nice. But you know, getting out with your family, big screen.”

She says if the weather allows, she will be their for their re-opening day.

Harvest Moon will also host its first-ever Craft and Vendor show in early May. You can go here for more information.