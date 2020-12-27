Drive-by birthday party for 99-year-old veteran

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The pandemic couldn’t stop a drive-by celebration for one man in Urbana.

Family and friends honked their horns to celebrate the 99th birthday of James Kelly.

He was given a celebration fit for a true hero by his granddaughter. Kelly is a retired firefighter, World War II veteran, a survivor of Iwo Jima, and most recently – a survivor of COVID-19.

Kelly says he has lived through so much.

“I’ve seen a lot in my time. All the way from the Depression all the way up. It’s a great world and great country,” he says.

Kelly also says this was a huge surprise.