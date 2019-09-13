Drinking water could be deadly for babies

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a Christian County city are being warned not to give babies drinking water.

Nitrate levels in Assumption’s water are over the EPA limit by about a gram. A message sent to people who live there says babies under six months should not ingest the water. It also says to not boil the water. Boiling, freezing, filtering or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level.



The note says it can cause serious health concerns … even death … if left untreated. The mayor says last week’s rainfall bumped up the nitrate in one of the wells.



The city is re-blending the water in the well to lower the nitrate level.

The EPA will test it again early next week.