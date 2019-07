CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday morning police and emergency responders will be at Eastern Illinois University.

Police say don’t be alarmed it is just a drill.

EIU and Charleston Police along with several other departments will be part of the emergency response drill.

It will be in the area of Carman Hall on campus.

The Coles-Moultrie 9-1-1 system will handle all communications during the drill.