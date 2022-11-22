POTOMAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Gateway Family Services will be sharing its animals with the public for a Christmas celebration. We told you last night, the group uses miniature horses to help counsel people.

Starting Sunday, they will be opening their barn as part of a fundraiser. The six-day long event will feature a concert, barn tours, horse-drawn carriages and nearly 50 Christmas trees.

“So, our thing was we wanted to do something for the family that was inexpensive and a cool Christmas event. And it will be like you’re walking into a Charles Dickens movie. All of us will be dressed in Charles Dickens attire and beautiful displays of over 45 Christmas trees and wreaths. And so, it’s a great time, come on out,” said Gateway Family Services founder Michael Remole.

December 3rd will be the sensory sensitive Christmas day. It will be an opportunity for children with sensory processing disorders to enjoy the decorations.

Full itinerary below: