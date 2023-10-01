URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Vineyard Church hosted the Soul Food Family Festival on Saturday.

The event was organized by DREAAM, also known as Driven to Reach Excellence & Academic Achievement for Males. The family-oriented non-profit organization is based in Champaign-Urbana and is dedicated to promoting academic achievement in young men and families.

The festival was a vibrant mix of good food, entertaining games, and locally-based musical artists. DREAAM Founder Tracy Dace emphasized that the event celebrates the area and the people who call it home.

“This soul food festival is really about embracing the beauty of what we have. It’s the people, it’s the food, it’s the talent that we can celebrate together,” Dace said.

With over one thousand RSVPs this year, the plan is to return for a second festival next year.