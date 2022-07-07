CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An organization in the Champaign-Urbana area is asking for your help.

Driven to Reach Excellence and Academic Achievement for Males, also known as DREAAM is looking for employers. They’ll help with the group’s new pipeline initiative.

The summer youth employment program is designed to help 16 to 24-year-olds.

Men and women will learn work and life skills at different worksites.

“So, we hope to support businesses and their goals to be more inclusive, to be community focused and minded, and also to be a part of the solutions in our community,” said founder Tracy Dace “And so, addressing the employment gap is an area that we all need to be a part of.”

The group received additional money to pay participants for their work.

That money will also allow them to extend the program through the end of September.